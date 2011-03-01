Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Author
Topic: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area (Read 100 times)
Pigeon droppings
Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 02:20:43 PM »
if Sweden and Finland join NATO!
To balance things militarily according to Russian officials!
As nukes are a last resort, personally I would allow them both to join! You never know where that idiot will stop when it comes to invasions!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 02:28:15 PM »
Haven't they tried Finland a few times, getting their heads kicked in?
calamity
Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 09:32:23 PM »
They got their heads kicked in until they put vastly superior numbers on the battlefield. Its getting to the stage when the west must be considering killing Putin, or turning Russia into a sheet of glass. They cant fight on so many fronts; their army, ordnance and weaponry is obviously substandard and they dont have unlimited manpower. At this point Putin is becoming a slightly more threatening version of that fat idiot from North Korea.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 10:24:03 PM »
This happened in first Gulf War, I remember; the Russians looked on as their weaponry was shown to be from the Middle Ages compared to ours/ the US. The Russians were aghast as their tanks were mullered and their aircraft ran away and landed in Iran, of all bloody places
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 10:26:37 PM »
That cruiser has sunk and possibly 400 sailors unaccounted for.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 10:30:57 PM »
That cruiser has sunk and possibly 400 sailors unaccounted for.
I read that it was abandoned but have no idea of the truth.I hope they all got off and the bastard sank
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area
Today
at 11:04:36 PM »
Same.
Tory Cunt
