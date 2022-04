calamity

Re: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:23 PM » They got their heads kicked in until they put vastly superior numbers on the battlefield. Itís getting to the stage when the ďwestĒ must be considering killing Putin, or turning Russia into a sheet of glass. They canít fight on so many fronts; their army, ordnance and weaponry is obviously substandard and they donít have unlimited manpower. At this point Putin is becoming a slightly more threatening version of that fat idiot from North Korea.