April 14, 2022, 11:17:04 PM
Author Topic: Russia threatens to move nukes to the baltic area  (Read 99 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 02:20:43 PM »
if Sweden and Finland join NATO!

To balance things militarily according to Russian officials!

As nukes are a last resort, personally I would allow them both to join!  You never know where that idiot will stop when it comes to invasions!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:28:15 PM »
Haven't they tried Finland a few times, getting their heads kicked in?
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:23 PM »
They got their heads kicked in until they put vastly superior numbers on the battlefield. Its getting to the stage when the west must be considering killing Putin, or turning Russia into a sheet of glass. They cant fight on so many fronts; their army, ordnance and weaponry is obviously substandard and they dont have unlimited manpower. At this point Putin is becoming a slightly more threatening version of that fat idiot from North Korea.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:24:03 PM »
This happened in first Gulf War, I remember; the Russians looked on as their weaponry was shown to be from the Middle Ages compared to ours/ the US. The Russians were aghast as their tanks were mullered and their aircraft ran away and landed in Iran, of all bloody places
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:26:37 PM »
That cruiser has sunk and possibly 400 sailors unaccounted for.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:30:57 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:26:37 PM
That cruiser has sunk and possibly 400 sailors unaccounted for.



I read that it was abandoned but have no idea of the truth.I hope they all got off and the bastard sank
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:04:36 PM »
Same.

