Big Bad Eugene

Online



Posts: 10





Posts: 10 HEADSET!!!!!!! « on: Today at 08:58:30 AM »



I look forward to a swift response.





Yours,





Eugene. When are yer doing yer big reveal on redroar? The lads have been waiting patiently. Are you wanting to join kitchen on cowardly shithouse list?I look forward to a swift response.Yours,Eugene. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 969





Posts: 4 969 Re: HEADSET!!!!!!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:06 AM »





do keep up Eugene big lad





I'm sure if I've signed up to 'raw' then admin has got my email addy should they wish to converse!



other than that i will be remaining private - so will have to join the shithouse list I pulled the plug on that one - just before Christmas if you look back at my posts.do keep up Eugene big ladI'm sure if I've signed up to 'raw' then admin has got my email addy should they wish to converse!other than that i will be remaining private - so will have to join the shithouse list Logged

Big Bad Eugene

Online



Posts: 10





Posts: 10 Re: HEADSET!!!!!!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:37:27 AM » Get in touch with a femboy called El Capitan on here , they will show you the shithouse ropes. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 969





Posts: 4 969 Re: HEADSET!!!!!!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:44:44 AM »



so unless I need them for anything important - then I doubt I will be in touch with them over any shithouse role.





i thought you said the lads were waiting for my revel - if you are one of the lads you will have my addy as a'mod' or are you just bigging up your role as one of the lads and are really just an outsider - wanting to be one of the lads i don't communicate with any one on here - tell a lie I did with Tm a couple of times and captain funnily enough but that was only to get back on 'raw' after my banning.so unless I need them for anything important - then I doubt I will be in touch with them over any shithouse role.i thought you said the lads were waiting for my revel - if you are one of the lads you will have my addy as a'mod' or are you just bigging up your role as one of the lads and are really just an outsider - wanting to be one of the lads Logged

Big Bad Eugene

Online



Posts: 10





Posts: 10 Re: HEADSET!!!!!!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:49:42 AM » My role in the message board world Headset is to call out shithouses for their absolute cowardice. I'm a big believer in facing your fears, maybe yourself and kitchen should face those fears? People would respect you a bit more and you wouldn't have to live like a rat anymore hiding anonymously in the shadows covered in your own shit Logged