April 14, 2022, 08:00:08 AM
Liverpool 3 Benfica 3 (agg 6-4):
Today at 07:25:46 AM
whilst headset missed the shenanigans at Athletico Madrid.

he was tuned in to watch his European Side LFC

move one step closer to picking up ' big ears ' as it's often called.

plenty of goals in a game as Klopp played his second-string.

giving the big lads a rest - ready for Man City in the cup on Saturday.


Man City for the league  - Liverpool for the Champions League is headsets prediction.

let us see what Saturday brings.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18259062/liverpool-3-benfica-3-champions-league-quarter-final/
