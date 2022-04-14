headset

he was tuned in to watch his European Side LFC



move one step closer to picking up ' big ears ' as it's often called.



plenty of goals in a game as Klopp played his second-string.



giving the big lads a rest - ready for Man City in the cup on Saturday.





Man City for the league - Liverpool for the Champions League is headsets prediction.



let us see what Saturday brings.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18259062/liverpool-3-benfica-3-champions-league-quarter-final/





