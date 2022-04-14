Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tunnel footage from Atletico vs Man City shows Kyle Walker spat at!  (Read 137 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
I don't mind a bit of naughty stuff on the field or between players but spitting is as low as it goes for me -.

naughty game by all accounts at times but City got the job done in the end.


good to see the 2 elite English clubs progress as the English clubs look to mount some kind of European dominance after more or less years of Spanish dominance.


Blue Moon ! monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18259712/tunnel-fight-atletico-vrsaljko-man-city/
 
a decent article from Jamie Carragher on last night's carry-on - and hits the nail on the head it was only at the last week people wanted to see a bit more bite in what was the up-and-coming Man City Liverpool league game.

Simeone would be worth a punt over here - maybe at a big club otherwise the other big hitters would sit all day crying the eyes out to the premier league management.

and he is bang on the button when he says if you go toe to toe with pep and get hammered he will belittle you by complimenting your efforts in getting beat.

A good read in the telegraph from Carragher...


  https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/04/14/diego-simeones-snarling-belligerence-pure-box-office-love/?utm_content=sport&utm_medium=Social&utm
KW pays his hoes for that kind of thing so in essence he was only getting a freebie.
I'm sure Carragher would love to see him here, just not at Liverpool though. Some other club where he can bitch and scoff at his tactics and game approach from his comfy Sky Sports platform.
