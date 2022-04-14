headset

Tunnel footage from Atletico vs Man City shows Kyle Walker spat at!



naughty game by all accounts at times but City got the job done in the end.





good to see the 2 elite English clubs progress as the English clubs look to mount some kind of European dominance after more or less years of Spanish dominance.





Blue Moon !



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18259712/tunnel-fight-atletico-vrsaljko-man-city/







Simeone would be worth a punt over here - maybe at a big club otherwise the other big hitters would sit all day crying the eyes out to the premier league management.



and he is bang on the button when he says if you go toe to toe with pep and get hammered he will belittle you by complimenting your efforts in getting beat.



A good read in the telegraph from Carragher...





https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/04/14/diego-simeones-snarling-belligerence-pure-box-office-love/?utm_content=sport&utm_medium=Social&utm a decent article from Jamie Carragher on last night's carry-on - and hits the nail on the head it was only at the last week people wanted to see a bit more bite in what was the up-and-coming Man City Liverpool league game.Simeone would be worth a punt over here - maybe at a big club otherwise the other big hitters would sit all day crying the eyes out to the premier league management.and he is bang on the button when he says if you go toe to toe with pep and get hammered he will belittle you by complimenting your efforts in getting beat.A good read in the telegraph from Carragher... Logged