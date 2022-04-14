a decent article from Jamie Carragher on last night's carry-on - and hits the nail on the head it was only at the last week people wanted to see a bit more bite in what was the up-and-coming Man City Liverpool league game.
Simeone would be worth a punt over here - maybe at a big club otherwise the other big hitters would sit all day crying the eyes out to the premier league management.
and he is bang on the button when he says if you go toe to toe with pep and get hammered he will belittle you by complimenting your efforts in getting beat.
A good read in the telegraph from Carragher... https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/04/14/diego-simeones-snarling-belligerence-pure-box-office-love/?utm_content=sport&utm_medium=Social&utm
I'm sure Carragher would love to see him here, just not at Liverpool though. Some other club where he can bitch and scoff at his tactics and game approach from his comfy Sky Sports platform.