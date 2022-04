headset

Tunnel footage from Atletico vs Man City shows Kyle Walker spat at! « on: Today at 07:17:28 AM »



naughty game by all accounts at times but City got the job done in the end.





good to see the 2 elite English clubs progress as the English clubs look to mount some kind of European dominance after more or less years of Spanish dominance.





Blue Moon !



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18259712/tunnel-fight-atletico-vrsaljko-man-city/







I don't mind a bit of naughty stuff on the field or between players but spitting is as low as it goes for me -.