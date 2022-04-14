headset

Offline



Posts: 4 974





Posts: 4 974 Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown « on: Today at 07:10:54 AM »



will it stop the illegal influx of migrants flooding the country via the channel who knows - time will tell with this government immigration shakeup.





something had to be done - given 28k entered the country illegally last year - I'm no expert but those figure probably hampered those coming through the correct channels - no pun intended - that's before any cost factor.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18258715/channel-migrants-sent-to-rwanda/







to Rwanda - an interesting move from the country leaders.will it stop the illegal influx of migrants flooding the country via the channel who knows - time will tell with this government immigration shakeup.something had to be done - given 28k entered the country illegally last year - I'm no expert but those figure probably hampered those coming through the correct channels - no pun intended - that's before any cost factor. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 974





Posts: 4 974 Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:16:21 AM »





unless we put it to another referendum:





It seems to have caught the headlines - whatever people's views are on the matter





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10717909/Boris-Johnson-braces-battle-120m-deal-send-Channel-migrants-4-000-miles-Rwanda.html#comments yes it has certainly got a few frothing at the mouth - the majority or the vocal minority ..who knows ...,,,,, i think the mooners know the craic or answer to that one - nothing gets passed them themunless we put it to another referendum:It seems to have caught the headlines - whatever people's views are on the matter « Last Edit: Today at 11:21:17 AM by headset » Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 154





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 154Fred West ruined my wife Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:49:39 PM » Not against in principle, but I object to them being flown, simply not eco friendly, particularly when there are Russian Navy vessels going cheap in the Black Sea and if we could provide free passage to all the Asylum Seeker fans on Westy's site then cherry on the top. Logged