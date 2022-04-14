Welcome,
April 14, 2022, 09:11:06 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Author
Topic: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown (Read 327 times)
headset
Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 07:10:54 AM »
to Rwanda - an interesting move from the country leaders.
will it stop the illegal influx of migrants flooding the country via the channel who knows - time will tell with this government immigration shakeup.
something had to be done - given 28k entered the country illegally last year - I'm no expert but those figure probably hampered those coming through the correct channels - no pun intended - that's before any cost factor.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18258715/channel-migrants-sent-to-rwanda/
Rutters
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 09:50:45 AM »
What if they identify as female?
Can they stay then?
Bill Buxton
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 10:04:28 AM »
Can those all ready here,and living in four star hotels be sentto Rwanda also?
Bill Buxton
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 10:05:12 AM »
The Boreme crowd are enraged so it must be a good policy.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 10:46:25 AM »
Gary (cunt) Neville is fuming!
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 10:58:39 AM »
YEs you can tell it's a good idea by the people who are outraged.
Rutters
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 11:07:58 AM »
What were Neville's solutions?
headset
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 11:16:21 AM »
yes it has certainly got a few frothing at the mouth - the majority or the vocal minority ..who knows ...,,,,, i think the mooners know the craic or answer to that one - nothing gets passed them them
unless we put it to another referendum:
It seems to have caught the headlines - whatever people's views are on the matter
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10717909/Boris-Johnson-braces-battle-120m-deal-send-Channel-migrants-4-000-miles-Rwanda.html#comments
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 01:22:53 PM »
The good news for Rwanda is that its going to get lots or doctors, lawyers and engineers.
Apparently.
SmogOnTour
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 02:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 10:05:12 AM
The Boreme crowd are enraged so it must be a good policy.
It was a good policy when David Blunkett proposed the exact same offshore processing policy in 2004. How quickly they forget.
headset
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 02:41:30 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:22:53 PM
The good news for Rwanda is that its going to get lots or doctors, lawyers and engineers.
Apparently.
that gave me a chuckle - its called leveling up the skillset worldwide tory style
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 02:49:39 PM »
Not against in principle, but I object to them being flown, simply not eco friendly, particularly when there are Russian Navy vessels going cheap in the Black Sea and if we could provide free passage to all the Asylum Seeker fans on Westy's site then cherry on the top.
Bill Buxton
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 03:25:49 PM »
Has their Black Sea flag ship been now reclassified as a submarine?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 07:37:21 PM »
Dog Shit Johnson must be worried to have got the news cycle onto immigration. I wish he'd fuck off back to where he was born.
kippers
Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown
Today
at 08:16:16 PM »
Well it will certainly bust the trafficking gangs if there is no end product of easy street anymore
