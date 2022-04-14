Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2022, 09:11:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown  (Read 327 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 974


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:10:54 AM »
to Rwanda - an interesting move from the country leaders.

will it stop the illegal influx of migrants flooding the country via the channel who knows - time will tell with this government immigration shakeup.


something had to be done - given 28k entered the country illegally last year - I'm no expert but those figure probably hampered those coming through the correct channels  - no pun intended - that's before any cost factor.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18258715/channel-migrants-sent-to-rwanda/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 651


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:50:45 AM »
What if they identify as female?

Can they stay then?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 474


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:04:28 AM »
Can those all ready here,and living in four star hotels be sentto Rwanda also?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 474


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:12 AM »
The Boreme crowd are enraged so it must be a good policy.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 039



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:46:25 AM »
Gary (cunt) Neville is fuming!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 598


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:58:39 AM »
YEs you can tell it's a good idea by the people who are outraged.  :nige:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 651


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:07:58 AM »
What were Neville's solutions?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 974


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:16:21 AM »
yes it has certainly got a few frothing at the mouth - the majority or the vocal minority ..who knows ...,,,,, i think the mooners know the craic or answer to that one - nothing gets passed them them


unless we put it to another referendum: monkey


It seems to have caught the headlines - whatever people's views are on the matter


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10717909/Boris-Johnson-braces-battle-120m-deal-send-Channel-migrants-4-000-miles-Rwanda.html#comments
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:17 AM by headset » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 039



View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:22:53 PM »
The good news for Rwanda is that its going to get lots or doctors, lawyers and engineers.


Apparently.
Logged
Tory Cunt
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 874


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:05:12 AM
The Boreme crowd are enraged so it must be a good policy.

It was a good policy when David Blunkett proposed the exact same offshore processing policy in 2004. How quickly they forget.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 974


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:41:30 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:22:53 PM
The good news for Rwanda is that its going to get lots or doctors, lawyers and engineers.


Apparently.

monkey

that gave me a chuckle - its called leveling up the skillset worldwide tory style
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 154


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:49:39 PM »
Not against in principle, but I object to them being flown, simply not eco friendly, particularly when there are Russian Navy vessels going cheap in the Black Sea and if we could provide free passage to all the Asylum Seeker fans on Westy's site then cherry on the top.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 474


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:25:49 PM »
Has their Black Sea flag ship been now reclassified as a submarine?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 527


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:37:21 PM »
Dog Shit Johnson must be worried to have got the news cycle onto immigration. I wish he'd fuck off back to where he was born.
Logged
I know where you live
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 149


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:16:16 PM »
Well it will certainly bust the trafficking gangs if there is no end product of easy street anymore
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 