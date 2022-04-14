headset

Offline



Posts: 4 974





Posts: 4 974 Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown « on: Today at 07:10:54 AM »



will it stop the illegal influx of migrants flooding the country via the channel who knows - time will tell with this government immigration shakeup.





something had to be done - given 28k entered the country illegally last year - I'm no expert but those figure probably hampered those coming through the correct channels - no pun intended - that's before any cost factor.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18258715/channel-migrants-sent-to-rwanda/







to Rwanda - an interesting move from the country leaders.will it stop the illegal influx of migrants flooding the country via the channel who knows - time will tell with this government immigration shakeup.something had to be done - given 28k entered the country illegally last year - I'm no expert but those figure probably hampered those coming through the correct channels - no pun intended - that's before any cost factor. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 974





Posts: 4 974 Re: Channel migrants flooding into Britain to be flown « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:16:21 AM »





unless we put it to another referendum:





It seems to have caught the headlines - whatever people's views are on the matter





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10717909/Boris-Johnson-braces-battle-120m-deal-send-Channel-migrants-4-000-miles-Rwanda.html#comments yes it has certainly got a few frothing at the mouth - the majority or the vocal minority ..who knows ...,,,,, i think the mooners know the craic or answer to that one - nothing gets passed them themunless we put it to another referendum:It seems to have caught the headlines - whatever people's views are on the matter « Last Edit: Today at 11:21:17 AM by headset » Logged