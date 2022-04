no wonder that club is in the mire if its true - they are offering him that kind of money -I don't think he has put more than 5 decent performances in since signing for them and that's me being generous.I'm no football scout or director of football but whoever is offering him that kind of money needs booting out of Man Utd quickly

headset

Online



Posts: 4 960





Posts: 4 960 Re: Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:54:25 AM »



the clubs a mess and i can see him stirring the shit like that - otherwise 500k a week is nuts plus talksport last night downplayed the rumor of 500k happening i will say that



I thought they would be getting shot of him - I can only think maybe it's his agent playing games or fucking about with Man Utd - he can be a right cunt when he wants to be and could well be leaking bullshit to the press to rock the dressing room, even more, knowing Pogbas fucking off or Man Ut are fucking him off.the clubs a mess and i can see him stirring the shit like that - otherwise 500k a week is nuts plus talksport last night downplayed the rumor of 500k happening i will say that Logged