Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2022, 08:20:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba  (Read 124 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 954


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:52:31 PM »
no wonder that club is in the mire if its true -  they are offering him that kind of money -

I don't think he has put more than 5 decent performances in since signing for them and that's me being generous.

I'm no football scout or director of football but whoever is offering him that kind of money needs booting out of Man Utd quickly monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18251830/man-utd-contract-paul-pogba-deal/
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 148


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:50:36 PM »
Insane
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 907

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:35:44 PM »
Dont think hes once put the effort in at man united as he did a juve
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 105


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:02:40 PM »
I thought they were getting shot
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 