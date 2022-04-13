headset

Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba « on: Today at 02:52:31 PM »



I don't think he has put more than 5 decent performances in since signing for them and that's me being generous.



I'm no football scout or director of football but whoever is offering him that kind of money needs booting out of Man Utd quickly





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18251830/man-utd-contract-paul-pogba-deal/ no wonder that club is in the mire if its true - they are offering him that kind of money -