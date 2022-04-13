Welcome,
April 13, 2022, 08:20:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba
Topic: Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba
headset
Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba
Today
at 02:52:31 PM »
no wonder that club is in the mire if its true - they are offering him that kind of money -
I don't think he has put more than 5 decent performances in since signing for them and that's me being generous.
I'm no football scout or director of football but whoever is offering him that kind of money needs booting out of Man Utd quickly
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18251830/man-utd-contract-paul-pogba-deal/
kippers
Re: Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba
Today
at 03:50:36 PM »
Insane
Minge
Re: Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba
Today
at 06:35:44 PM »
Dont think hes once put the effort in at man united as he did a juve
Robbso
Re: Man Utds £500k-a-week contract offer to Paul Pogba
Today
at 08:02:40 PM »
I thought they were getting shot
