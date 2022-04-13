yes, I read that thread bad form from Westy's lot. A Middlesbrough supporters club founder leader in the ranks as well.
for all their claims to be a friendly bunch - they do have a very (or some of them) vicious and nasty streak in them especially online.
i hope they are not like that in real life towards the general public or family members... not the political beliefs - that's a choice of theirs, but the viscousness they often show at times..
said thread - disgusting some comments on ithttps://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/can-the-english-public-deliver-a-may-massacre-on-tory-scum.31014/