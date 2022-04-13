Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 592





« on: Today at 12:00:32 PM »



"Can the English public deliver a May massacre on Tory scum"





https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/can-the-english-public-deliver-a-may-massacre-on-tory-scum.31014/



Their own rules say

"Refrain from posts that MAY BE INTERPRETED as hateful/racist/offensive etc."



Nobody could argue that some of the stuff on that thread isn't highly offensive. So why is it being tolerated?



Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 152





Fred West ruined my wife





« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:56 PM »



Heil Baddad Do as I say not as I do

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 054





« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:31 PM » They are fascists on there, if you do not toe the agenda's dictated you are piled into Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 954





« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:12:00 PM »



for all their claims to be a friendly bunch - they do have a very (or some of them) vicious and nasty streak in them especially online.



i hope they are not like that in real life towards the general public or family members... not the political beliefs - that's a choice of theirs, but the viscousness they often show at times..





said thread - disgusting some comments on it



yes, I read that thread bad form from Westy's lot. A Middlesbrough supporters club founder leader in the ranks as well.for all their claims to be a friendly bunch - they do have a very (or some of them) vicious and nasty streak in them especially online.i hope they are not like that in real life towards the general public or family members... not the political beliefs - that's a choice of theirs, but the viscousness they often show at times..said thread - disgusting some comments on it « Last Edit: Today at 02:13:49 PM by headset »

SimbaT

Offline



Posts: 35





« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:18:16 PM » Isn't this a bit of a snowflake post ffs? Oh no they used an analogy in the thread title, dad help.