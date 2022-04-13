Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2022, 05:04:43 PM
Author Topic: Disgraceful thread on Bore me  (Read 179 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 12:00:32 PM »
In the same week that a man was convicted of murdering a Tory MP, there is a thread on bore me titled

"Can the English public deliver a May massacre on Tory scum"


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/can-the-english-public-deliver-a-may-massacre-on-tory-scum.31014/

Their own rules say
"Refrain from posts that MAY BE INTERPRETED as hateful/racist/offensive etc."

Nobody could argue that some of the stuff on that thread isn't highly offensive. So why is it being tolerated?
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:56 PM »
Do as I say not as I do

Heil Baddad 
Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:31 PM »
They are fascists on there, if you do not toe the agenda's dictated you are piled into 
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:16 PM »
Snowflakes




 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:12:00 PM »
yes, I read that thread bad form from Westy's lot. A Middlesbrough supporters club founder leader in the ranks as well.

for all their claims to be a friendly bunch - they do have a very (or some of them) vicious and nasty streak in them especially online.

i hope they are not like that in real life towards the general public or family members... not the political beliefs - that's a choice of theirs, but the viscousness they often show at times..


said thread - disgusting some comments on it

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/can-the-english-public-deliver-a-may-massacre-on-tory-scum.31014/
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:49 PM by headset » Logged
SimbaT

« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:18:16 PM »
Isn't this a bit of a snowflake post ffs? Oh no they used an analogy in the thread title, dad help.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:05 PM »
I remember the same shite hurled at Cameron and Osbourne, perhaps rightly so, but the fact is nothing much really has changed and they cant keep on blaming the electorate who constantly return the Tories.
  You see it's all about the economy and consistency. Sure there are people struggling,  always have been and nothing will ever change that.

  Labour need to align to the centre and fight from there to
become more credible. As long as you have Raynor types banding around the word "scum", the labour party loses voters.
Logged
Spidoolie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:32:19 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 12:07:31 PM
They are fascists on there, if you do not toe the agenda's dictated you are piled into 


[Or in many cases banned.]
Logged
