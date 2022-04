Robbso

« on: Today at 07:20:03 AM »

Got in my car overnight, the boot was full of stuff for our long weekend at primrose valley, including 5 boxes of beer. Cunts took 3 of them and my good sunglasses. Nowt else. I think I left the driver side door open. She had a bottle of pink gin in a separate bag, wankers missed that. Could have had that and left the beer