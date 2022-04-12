Welcome,
April 14, 2022, 07:59:43 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A former soldier who exposed her penis
Author
Topic: A former soldier who exposed her penis
headset
A former soldier who exposed her penis
«
on:
April 12, 2022, 04:38:37 PM
and used a sex toy in public must wait to learn her fate - the charge sheet she or he already has is alarming....I did chuckle when it says "struggling to decide who she is" that's probably just a delaying tactic
Yes its her or him again
the judge just should have said well for now let us just call you a nonce and jail you.
the issue my guess will be where do they send her, him, it... definitely playing the system here.
If it is got a cock it's a bloke FFS. Jail the nonce.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-soldier-who-flashed-penis-23670025
Robbso
Re: A former soldier who exposed her penis
«
Reply #1 on:
April 12, 2022, 05:00:03 PM
They should stop giving these fuck wits publicity.
headset
Re: A former soldier who exposed her penis
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:31:14 AM »
I tend to agree with you - that said I half blame solicitors for milking fuck out of situations like this - its, not the geezer or bird coming out with all these excuses.
It's all played out for him by solicitors or some crank-like doo gooders.
i can't even believe the judge is contemplating a suspended sentence for the dirty nonce cunt - he or she is a clear danger to the public - never mind kids with the record he/she has.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: A former soldier who exposed her penis
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:51:58 AM
He should be n Roseberry Park. Proper wrecked n the head and needs taking out of society for a while
Gingerpig
Re: A former soldier who exposed her penis
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:35:36 PM
Like Heady said , the legal fuckers milk the tits off cases like these
headset
Re: A former soldier who exposed her penis
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 07:27:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 06:51:58 AM
He should be n Roseberry Park. Proper wrecked n the head and needs taking out of society for a while
that option(hospital) never crossed my mind actually bob
and you are probably right here
it will be a joke from the judge if he gives a suspended
