Author Topic: A former soldier who exposed her penis  (Read 122 times)
« on: Today at 04:38:37 PM »
and used a sex toy in public must wait to learn her fate - the charge sheet she or he already has is alarming....I did chuckle when it says "struggling to decide who she is" that's probably just a delaying tactic


Yes its her or him again


the judge just should have said well for now let us just call you a nonce and jail you.

the issue my guess will be where do they send her, him, it... definitely playing the system here.

If it is got a cock it's a bloke FFS. Jail the nonce.


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-soldier-who-flashed-penis-23670025
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:03 PM »
They should stop giving these fuck wits publicity.
