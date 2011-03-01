Welcome,
Another 30 fines
Author
Topic: Another 30 fines
Rutters
Robbso
Another 30 fines
Issued for the Downing Street partys that never happened
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Boris and Sunak fined. Fucking hell
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
Big fucking deal.
Be more concerned about Russian threats to Finland and Sweden.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Are you for real A prime minister who set the rules for us to follow, locked us down, shut schools causing untold damage, presided over the worst death rate in Europe and lied to parliament on numerous occasions, even after trying to change the law to get his bent mate out of trouble. Yes, its a big fucking deal. I dont want that lying cunt in charge of my country during this crisis. Someone in the Tory party must be able to step up, on and not tax dodging Sunak, it seems
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
No one gives a fuck anymore.
1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.
2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.
3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?
I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
No one gives a fuck anymore.
Apart from Robbso.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
No one gives a fuck anymore.
1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.
2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.
3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?
I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.
And whos in fucking charge
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
No one gives a fuck anymore.
Apart from Robbso.
Silly troll.
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
Yeah,yeah,yeah.
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
IMO the main criticism of Johnson is that he agreed to the pointless lockdowns opinion the first place.
Spidoolie
Re: Another 30 fines
Do as I say, not as I do. Fucking wrong on ALL levels
headset
Re: Another 30 fines
Not a good day for the country's leaders.
It will keep the fly me lot entertained though
Bernie
Re: Another 30 fines
Not a good day for the country's leaders.
It will keep the fly me lot entertained though
These fines are the same as for dropping a toffee wrapper or doing 33 in a 30mph zone. Nobody would have to resign for one of them.
Carry on with the job Boris lad
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
And thats how he will get away with it. You blindly follow what he says but allow him to do what he wants. The fat lad is laughing at you.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Another 30 fines
Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.
Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge?
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.
Bernie
Re: Another 30 fines
Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.
Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge?
He's already been shown to be stateman like over Ukraine. Zelensky loves him.
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Bernie
Re: Another 30 fines
Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.
Fair point. Only Liz Truss will be happy today.
Do people really want Starmer & Raynor at the helm?
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?
Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Another 30 fines
No one gives a fuck anymore.
1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.
2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.
3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?
I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.
Ha! The right suck the shit up through a straw again.
Yes, massa
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Another 30 fines
Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.
Untrue. Go and ask people who saw their loved ones lives sl
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?
Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.
Whilst the 2 things you quote were a sad consequence of the times, government have to remain operational. I think all this nonsense has been overplayed.
Raynor
God help us.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Yet you defend a law breaking liar. God help us indeed.
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
Never defended at all.
It's just pointless.
Rutters
Re: Another 30 fines
Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?
Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.
Didn't seem to bother this bloke too much.
No fines
No suspensions
No resignations
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/police-called-up-100-mourners-18028561
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
And your point is?? The twat mr Ali should resign or be sacked. Does this justify Johnson making and breaking his own rules, becoming the first sitting PM to break the law? What about Sunak?
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Oh and;
West Midlands Police confirmed it was alerted to reports of a large crowd but officers found 15 mourners in family groups observing social distance rules. No action was taken.
Party on
Rutters
Re: Another 30 fines
My point is the hypocrisy of the other parties, their supporters and, in this case, the Police.
At least Ali apologised after being issued with a Police Warning (but no fine, suspension or calls for resignation).
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/police-issue-warning-mp-tahir-18038507
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Yes I can see how the example youve given mirrors the behaviour of our PM and Chancellor
Rutters
Re: Another 30 fines
You are correct.
Downing tools for a seven minutes to celebrate a work bubble birthday in you home and workplace which you believe to be within the rules is nowhere near travelling twice to funerals in gatherings you knew to be a breach .
I'd have liked Boris to go a while back...but not for this.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
As long as you believe him.
Rutters
Re: Another 30 fines
Well, he voluntarily, unilaterally briefed the press about it the next day so if he believed it was a 'party' (rather than a break in a work bubble when his wife brought in a cake) he wouldn't have done that, would he?
Did you see any of the TikTok videos Nurses posted with workmates on their breaks?
One thing I do know for sure is that if the Police had fined Ali but not Johnson the entire Labour Party would be on their hind legs screaming 'Racism!'.
Some people still consider voting for them
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
The cake was a present from some school kids on a visit to Hemel Hempstead. It never came out of the box. Johnson was present for nine minutes in a building in which he lives and works. The people were all work colleagues. Cant see much wrong TBH. Same with the nurses and their Tik Tok dance video.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Did you see any of the TikTok videos Nurses posted with workmates on their breaks.
Desperate. No doubt female nurses, you do seem to display an unusual dislike for women and brown people.
Hes a proven liar. Never mind.
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
Did you see any of the TikTok videos Nurses posted with workmates on their breaks.
Desperate. No doubt female nurses, you do seem to display an unusual dislike for women and brown people.
Hes a proven liar. Never mind.
I was defending the nurses you plank. They did nothing wrong. Whats all this about not liking women and brown people? . What about black people? You do come out with some absolute drivel at times.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Of course you were
Bill Buxton
Re: Another 30 fines
What do you think cant see much wrong means?
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
Did you see any of the TikTok videos Nurses posted with workmates on their breaks.
Desperate. No doubt female nurses, you do seem to display an unusual dislike for women and brown people.
Hes a proven liar. Never mind.
Now there is no need to aim your shit chat like that to another poster on here just cos you're losing an arguement Robbso.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Losing
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
Why else would you call someone a racist or misogynist on here, without substance.
Bang out of order pal.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
Did I, I must have missed that.
kippers
Re: Another 30 fines
Did you see any of the TikTok videos Nurses posted with workmates on their breaks.
Desperate. No doubt female nurses,
you do seem to display an unusual dislike for women and brown people.
Hes a proven liar. Never mind.
Yes, you did.
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
If you say so, he calls me a bigot when the fancy takes him. I dont want anyone to come to my rescue.
Rutters
Re: Another 30 fines
A 'bigot' is a person who is dismissive of the opinions of others.
It's the sort of person who lazily calls others 'racist' or 'misogynist' when they've reached the end of their argument and can no longer justify their own opinion.
They abandon the topic and instead attack the person...as we've seen on this thread...again
Robbso
Re: Another 30 fines
You are the one who reckons women dont need more protection, something about more young men die, oh and racist abuse suffered by footballers isnt worth reporting. They should suck it up.
