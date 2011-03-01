Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Another 30 fines « on: Yesterday at 12:13:12 PM » Issued for the Downing Street partys that never happened Logged

kippers











Posts: 3 141 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:15:06 PM » Big fucking deal.



Be more concerned about Russian threats to Finland and Sweden. Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:24:04 PM » Are you for real A prime minister who set the rules for us to follow, locked us down, shut schools causing untold damage, presided over the worst death rate in Europe and lied to parliament on numerous occasions, even after trying to change the law to get his bent mate out of trouble. Yes, its a big fucking deal. I dont want that lying cunt in charge of my country during this crisis. Someone in the Tory party must be able to step up, on and not tax dodging Sunak, it seems Logged

kippers











Posts: 3 141 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:25:21 PM » No one gives a fuck anymore.



1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.

2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.

3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?



I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.



Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:35:18 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 02:25:21 PM No one gives a fuck anymore.



1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.

2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.

3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?



I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.







And whos in fucking charge And whos in fucking charge Logged

Bill Buxton











Posts: 5 471 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:42:57 PM » Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake. Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:50:04 PM » Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree. Logged

Bill Buxton











Posts: 5 471 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:03:31 PM » IMO the main criticism of Johnson is that he agreed to the pointless lockdowns opinion the first place. Logged

Spidoolie











Posts: 180 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:36:21 PM » Do as I say, not as I do. Fucking wrong on ALL levels

headset











Posts: 4 949 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:37:48 PM »





It will keep the fly me lot entertained though Not a good day for the country's leaders.It will keep the fly me lot entertained though Logged

Bernie











Posts: 7 593 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:37:48 PM





It will keep the fly me lot entertained though

Not a good day for the country's leaders.It will keep the fly me lot entertained though





These fines are the same as for dropping a toffee wrapper or doing 33 in a 30mph zone. Nobody would have to resign for one of them.



Carry on with the job Boris lad These fines are the same as for dropping a toffee wrapper or doing 33 in a 30mph zone. Nobody would have to resign for one of them.Carry on with the job Boris lad Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:07:12 PM » And thats how he will get away with it. You blindly follow what he says but allow him to do what he wants. The fat lad is laughing at you. Logged

Squarewheelbike











Posts: 7 406 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:12:37 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:50:04 PM Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.



Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge? Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge? Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:16:02 PM » Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big. Logged

Bernie











Posts: 7 593 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:16:02 PM Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.



Fair point. Only Liz Truss will be happy today.



Do people really want Starmer & Raynor at the helm? Fair point. Only Liz Truss will be happy today.Do people really want Starmer & Raynor at the helm? Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:23:02 PM » Don't sweat the small stuff.



Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?



Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch













Posts: 17 599 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:35:13 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 02:25:21 PM No one gives a fuck anymore.



1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.

2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.

3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?



I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.







Ha! The right suck the shit up through a straw again.



Ollyboro













Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 525Infant Herpes Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:42:57 PM Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.



Untrue. Go and ask people who saw their loved ones lives slipping away through a window if they care that the bloke who imposed the rules ignored them. If we cannot trust the Prime minister to follow his own laws then we cease to be credible as a country. And the idea that we should let this entitled wanker off the hook because the world needs his leadership is off the scale laughable. Untrue. Go and ask people who saw their loved ones lives slipping away through a window if they care that the bloke who imposed the rules ignored them. If we cannot trust the Prime minister to follow his own laws then we cease to be credible as a country. And the idea that we should let this entitled wanker off the hook because the world needs his leadership is off the scale laughable. Logged I know where you live

kippers











Posts: 3 141 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:48:59 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:23:02 PM Don't sweat the small stuff.



Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?



Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.



Whilst the 2 things you quote were a sad consequence of the times, government have to remain operational. I think all this nonsense has been overplayed.



Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:57:42 PM » Yet you defend a law breaking liar. God help us indeed. Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 PM » And your point is?? The twat mr Ali should resign or be sacked. Does this justify Johnson making and breaking his own rules, becoming the first sitting PM to break the law? What about Sunak? Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:20:49 PM »



West Midlands Police confirmed it was alerted to reports of a large crowd but officers found 15 mourners in family groups observing social distance rules. No action was taken.



Rutters











Posts: 646 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 PM »



At least Ali apologised after being issued with a Police Warning (but no fine, suspension or calls for resignation).



Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:25:41 AM »



Yes I can see how the example youve given mirrors the behaviour of our PM and Chancellor Logged

Rutters











Posts: 646 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #31 on: Today at 09:37:04 AM » You are correct.



Downing tools for a seven minutes to celebrate a work bubble birthday in you home and workplace which you believe to be within the rules is nowhere near travelling twice to funerals in gatherings you knew to be a breach .



Rutters











Posts: 646 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #33 on: Today at 11:34:27 AM »



Did you see any of the TikTok videos Nurses posted with workmates on their breaks?



One thing I do know for sure is that if the Police had fined Ali but not Johnson the entire Labour Party would be on their hind legs screaming 'Racism!'.



Bill Buxton











Posts: 5 471 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #34 on: Today at 11:37:32 AM » The cake was a present from some school kids on a visit to Hemel Hempstead. It never came out of the box. Johnson was present for nine minutes in a building in which he lives and works. The people were all work colleagues. Cant see much wrong TBH. Same with the nurses and their Tik Tok dance video. Logged

Robbso











Posts: 16 101 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #35 on: Today at 12:11:12 PM »



Desperate. No doubt female nurses, you do seem to display an unusual dislike for women and brown people.

