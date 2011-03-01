Robbso

Another 30 fines
Issued for the Downing Street partys that never happened

Big fucking deal.



Be more concerned about Russian threats to Finland and Sweden. Logged

Are you for real A prime minister who set the rules for us to follow, locked us down, shut schools causing untold damage, presided over the worst death rate in Europe and lied to parliament on numerous occasions, even after trying to change the law to get his bent mate out of trouble. Yes, its a big fucking deal. I dont want that lying cunt in charge of my country during this crisis. Someone in the Tory party must be able to step up, on and not tax dodging Sunak, it seems

No one gives a fuck anymore.



1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.

2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.

3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?



I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.



And whos in fucking charge

Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.

Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.

IMO the main criticism of Johnson is that he agreed to the pointless lockdowns opinion the first place.

Do as I say, not as I do. Fucking wrong on ALL levels

Posts: 4 941 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:37:48 PM »





Not a good day for the country's leaders. It will keep the fly me lot entertained though

These fines are the same as for dropping a toffee wrapper or doing 33 in a 30mph zone. Nobody would have to resign for one of them.



Carry on with the job Boris lad

And thats how he will get away with it. You blindly follow what he says but allow him to do what he wants. The fat lad is laughing at you.

Posts: 7 406 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:12:37 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:50:04 PM Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.



Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge?

Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.

Posts: 7 586 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:16:02 PM Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.



Fair point. Only Liz Truss will be happy today.



Do people really want Starmer & Raynor at the helm?

Don't sweat the small stuff.



Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?



Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.

Ha! The right suck the shit up through a straw again.



Ha! The right suck the shit up through a straw again. Yes, massa

Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.



Untrue. Go and ask people who saw their loved ones lives slipping away through a window if they care that the bloke who imposed the rules ignored them. If we cannot trust the Prime minister to follow his own laws then we cease to be credible as a country. And the idea that we should let this entitled wanker off the hook because the world needs his leadership is off the scale laughable.

Posts: 3 141 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:48:59 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:23:02 PM Don't sweat the small stuff.



Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?



Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.



Whilst the 2 things you quote were a sad consequence of the times, government have to remain operational. I think all this nonsense has been overplayed.



Raynor God help us.

Yet you defend a law breaking liar. God help us indeed.

And your point is?? The twat mr Ali should resign or be sacked. Does this justify Johnson making and breaking his own rules, becoming the first sitting PM to break the law? What about Sunak?

Posts: 16 090 Re: Another 30 fines « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:20:49 PM »



West Midlands Police confirmed it was alerted to reports of a large crowd but officers found 15 mourners in family groups observing social distance rules. No action was taken.



Party on