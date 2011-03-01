Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 12, 2022, 08:51:40 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Another 30 fines
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Another 30 fines (Read 245 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Another 30 fines
«
on:
Today
at 12:13:12 PM »
Issued for the Downing Street partys that never happened
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:11:34 PM »
Boris and Sunak fined. Fucking hell
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 141
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:15:06 PM »
Big fucking deal.
Be more concerned about Russian threats to Finland and Sweden.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:24:04 PM »
Are you for real A prime minister who set the rules for us to follow, locked us down, shut schools causing untold damage, presided over the worst death rate in Europe and lied to parliament on numerous occasions, even after trying to change the law to get his bent mate out of trouble. Yes, its a big fucking deal. I dont want that lying cunt in charge of my country during this crisis. Someone in the Tory party must be able to step up, on and not tax dodging Sunak, it seems
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 141
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:25:21 PM »
No one gives a fuck anymore.
1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.
2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.
3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?
I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:33:16 PM by kippers
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 468
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:30:57 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 02:25:21 PM
No one gives a fuck anymore.
Apart from Robbso.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:35:18 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 02:25:21 PM
No one gives a fuck anymore.
1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.
2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.
3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?
I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.
And whos in fucking charge
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:35:49 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:30:57 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 02:25:21 PM
No one gives a fuck anymore.
Apart from Robbso.
Silly troll.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 468
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:42:57 PM »
Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:50:04 PM »
Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 468
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:56:51 PM »
Yeah,yeah,yeah.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 468
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:03:31 PM »
IMO the main criticism of Johnson is that he agreed to the pointless lockdowns opinion the first place.
Logged
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 180
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:36:21 PM »
Do as I say, not as I do. Fucking wrong on ALL levels
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 941
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:37:48 PM »
Not a good day for the country's leaders.
It will keep the fly me lot entertained though
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 586
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:02:56 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 03:37:48 PM
Not a good day for the country's leaders.
It will keep the fly me lot entertained though
These fines are the same as for dropping a toffee wrapper or doing 33 in a 30mph zone. Nobody would have to resign for one of them.
Carry on with the job Boris lad
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:07:12 PM »
And thats how he will get away with it. You blindly follow what he says but allow him to do what he wants. The fat lad is laughing at you.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 406
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:12:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 02:50:04 PM
Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.
Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:16:02 PM »
Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 586
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:17:06 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 04:12:37 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 02:50:04 PM
Dont apologise, youre an idiot as well as a troll. You might find people who couldnt visit elderly relatives or sick people in hospital may disagree.
Complete agreement with that Robbso, would also say that if we're on the edge of major conflict, do we really want that bumbling f**k knuckle in charge?
He's already been shown to be stateman like over Ukraine. Zelensky loves him.
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 586
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:18:14 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:16:02 PM
Theyll keep him. None of them want the Ukraine situation on their hands. Pointless calling for a vote of no confidence, the Tory majority is too big.
Fair point. Only Liz Truss will be happy today.
Do people really want Starmer & Raynor at the helm?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:23:02 PM »
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?
Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 598
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:35:13 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 02:25:21 PM
No one gives a fuck anymore.
1. We are very possibly on the verge of a world war.
2. We have daft melts trying to blockade oil refineries.
3. We are now expected to hang off the word of a discredited police force that has disgraced itself over the past few years ?
I agree that government needs a shake up, but now is not the time. Sorry lefties.
Ha! The right suck the shit up through a straw again.
Yes, massa
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 525
Infant Herpes
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:46:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:42:57 PM
Sorry Robbso but most people couldnt care less about Partygate. Kippers is spot on. There are bigger things to sort out instead of obsessing whether Boris had a glass of wine and a slice of cake.
Untrue. Go and ask people who saw their loved ones lives slipping away through a window if they care that the bloke who imposed the rules ignored them. If we cannot trust the Prime minister to follow his own laws then we cease to be credible as a country. And the idea that we should let this entitled wanker off the hook because the world needs his leadership is off the scale laughable.
Logged
I know where you live
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 141
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:48:59 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:23:02 PM
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?
Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.
Whilst the 2 things you quote were a sad consequence of the times, government have to remain operational. I think all this nonsense has been overplayed.
Raynor
God help us.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 04:57:42 PM »
Yet you defend a law breaking liar. God help us indeed.
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 141
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 06:19:19 PM »
Never defended at all.
It's just pointless.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 642
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 07:46:45 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:23:02 PM
Did you miss any funerals? Any dying relatives?
Hes a cunt. A very fortunate one. Id have Raynor over any of them. However the labour party is too shit to mount any serious challenge.
Didn't seem to bother this bloke too much.
No fines
No suspensions
No resignations
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/police-called-up-100-mourners-18028561
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 08:18:38 PM »
And your point is?? The twat mr Ali should resign or be sacked. Does this justify Johnson making and breaking his own rules, becoming the first sitting PM to break the law? What about Sunak?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 090
Re: Another 30 fines
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 08:20:49 PM »
Oh and;
West Midlands Police confirmed it was alerted to reports of a large crowd but officers found 15 mourners in family groups observing social distance rules. No action was taken.
Party on
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...