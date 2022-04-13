Bernie

Posts: 7 587 Labour MPs « on: Yesterday at 10:49:00 AM »



David Lammy has a regular gig on LBC which is apparently fine. And so far this week both Wes Streeting & Rachel Reeves have hosted shows on there (the latter two standing in for noted fuckwit James O'Brian).



So that's three members of the shadow cabinet who have the time to host radio shows rather than be serving their constituents. Where is the left wing outrage?

Funny how the lefties are always wetting the bed over tory MP's having a second income..........yet there seems to be no qualms when Labour MP's do it.David Lammy has a regular gig on LBC which is apparently fine. And so far this week both Wes Streeting & Rachel Reeves have hosted shows on there (the latter two standing in for noted fuckwit James O'Brian).So that's three members of the shadow cabinet who have the time to host radio shows rather than be serving their constituents. Where is the left wing outrage?

Squarewheelbike

The same noted fuckwit that ran rings round Boris to the extent that he flat refuses to go on his show again, and tied Farage in so many knots his UKIP handler pulled him out of the interview live on air?



The same noted fuckwit that ran rings round Boris to the extent that he flat refuses to go on his show again, and tied Farage in so many knots his UKIP handler pulled him out of the interview live on air?Just that I thought his name was James O'Brien, you fuckwit!

SimbaT

Posts: 33 Re: Labour MPs « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:13:01 AM » I don't think there is outrage over additional income. The outrage was it being practically unlimited and using parliamentary resources (rooms and equipment for commercial video calls) and earning stupid amounts for practically nothing e.g several hundred grand for being a director). They could literally be earning millions.



I don't think hosting a radio show where they'd taking calls from the public they represent is quite the same as having your snout in every trough going

Bernie

He's a bully who just shouts people down. Public school boy who lives in London and works in the media, whilst spending his time railing against the establishment. Complete Fuck wit, however he spells his name.