April 12, 2022, 04:26:34 PM
Author Topic: Labour MPs  (Read 43 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 10:49:00 AM »
Funny how the lefties are always wetting the bed over tory MP's having a second income..........yet there seems to be no qualms when Labour MP's do it.

David Lammy has a regular gig on LBC which is apparently fine. And so far this week both Wes Streeting & Rachel Reeves have hosted shows on there (the latter two standing in for noted fuckwit James O'Brian).

So that's three members of the shadow cabinet who have the time to host radio shows rather than be serving their constituents. Where is the left wing outrage? 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:21:51 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:49:00 AM
                         noted fuckwit James O'Brian.


The same noted fuckwit that ran rings round Boris to the extent that he flat refuses to go on his show again, and tied Farage in so many knots his UKIP handler pulled him out of the interview live on air?

Just that I thought his name was James O'Brien, you fuckwit!
