April 12, 2022, 11:18:02 AM
Author Topic: football manager HEADBUTTS female official  (Read 82 times)
he sticks one on her - not a full-on nut .... it looks like she felt it as well though.

the shithouse got the 9,10, jack anyway!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18236248/brazil-manager-headbutts-lineswoman/
Blokes who are violent towards women are scum.  :wanker:
