April 12, 2022, 11:18:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
football manager HEADBUTTS female official
Topic: football manager HEADBUTTS female official
headset
football manager HEADBUTTS female official
he sticks one on her - not a full-on nut .... it looks like she felt it as well though.
the shithouse got the 9,10, jack anyway!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18236248/brazil-manager-headbutts-lineswoman/
Bernie
Re: football manager HEADBUTTS female official
Blokes who are violent towards women are scum.
