Author Topic: Man Utd fans to hold anti-Glazer protest before home game against Norwich  (Read 281 times)
headset







« on: April 12, 2022, 07:03:58 AM »
monkey

They want to hope the glaziers don't say fuck them cheeky bastards and pull the plug further on any investment.

plenty of club owners have taken that attitude - wrong I know but hey it's their club in 'cash' terms.


the club is a mess but their players on paper are better than where they sit in the league - so I wouldn't say it's just an owner's problem.

i take in the premier league and would like to see more clubs challenging Liverpool and Man City - the more the better when it comes to competition but it is enjoyable watching Man Utd struggle....

I will be a canary yellow for that game on Saturday and will love it as king kev once said if Norwich turn them over - its going in my tricky treble monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18235023/man-utd-fans-glazers-protest-norwich/
Logged
headset







« Reply #1 on: April 16, 2022, 04:21:06 PM »
I hope the canaries do the other side of manchester today ...


2-2 at the moment all the man u fans from  will be crying in the easter egg boxes this weekend


manchester wank wank wank
Logged
headset







« Reply #2 on: April 16, 2022, 04:24:38 PM »
i should have put a bet on Norwich

2-0 down as well - what a pile shite Man U are - cant keep a lead against a bottom 3 side at home monkey
Logged
Ollyboro











« Reply #3 on: April 16, 2022, 06:22:49 PM »
Oh the poor sausages. Imagine having to put up with winning only 12(?)  major trophies since the nasty American men bought their club.

Self-entitled bags of shite to a fucking man. Mick Hucknall's a cunt.
Logged

Squarewheelbike







« Reply #4 on: April 16, 2022, 09:47:03 PM »
Think of their poor fans, it's a long way back to Surrey for them with no trains running!
Logged
dixieland







« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:27 AM »
So sad seeing Manure fans rioting, protesting, crying, threatening to kill their players & families. I get it must destroy them seeing City & Liverpool smashing all these records, but cant understand why they just cant accept that Keano, RVN, Rio, Becks have been replaced by MacFred, Shaw, Big Harry, Marcus, Pogba
Logged
