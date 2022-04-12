headset

They want to hope the glaziers don't say fuck them cheeky bastards and pull the plug further on any investment.



plenty of club owners have taken that attitude - wrong I know but hey it's their club in 'cash' terms.





the club is a mess but their players on paper are better than where they sit in the league - so I wouldn't say it's just an owner's problem.



i take in the premier league and would like to see more clubs challenging Liverpool and Man City - the more the better when it comes to competition but it is enjoyable watching Man Utd struggle....



I will be a canary yellow for that game on Saturday and will love it as king kev once said if Norwich turn them over - its going in my tricky treble



