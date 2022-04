Bernie

I have every sympathy with someone who has spent their lives feeling they are trapped in the wrong body.

But you can't simply trample all over the rights of women just because of how you feel about your gender.



This is why authorities are now having to move to stop Trans women from competing in women's sports. It's not a level playing field, and it makes the female athletes feel uncomfortable in the changing rooms.



We need to be listening to women more. See the "Respect my sex if you want my x" campaign focused on the upcoming local elections.



I'm not sure what the answer is. Even if special facilities were created for trans women.....they might then feel uncomfortable if trans men accessed it and vice versa.