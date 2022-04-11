Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2022
Drug Drivers In Boro.
headset
Posts: 4 924


Today at 07:43:30 AM
it seems to be at least one a day up in court and in the gazette. If its not druggies its nonces in the headlines

the worrying thing is the punishment dished out is next to nothing in the grand scheme of things and the damage these drivers could cause if they end up in a crash.

it is not about being a good driver these days its hoping you avoid the pissheads and drug, drivers from hitting you.

and judging by the photo of the reprobate sticking his fingers up at the press. It won't be long before he is back on the gear driving - the oxygen thief.


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/alleged-drug-driver-who-claims-23597318
