the worrying thing is the punishment dished out is next to nothing in the grand scheme of things and the damage these drivers could cause if they end up in a crash.



it is not about being a good driver these days its hoping you avoid the pissheads and drug, drivers from hitting you.



and judging by the photo of the reprobate sticking his fingers up at the press. It won't be long before he is back on the gear driving - the oxygen thief.





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/alleged-drug-driver-who-claims-23597318

