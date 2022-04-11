cost of living crisis could see trouble on the streets - it's a big statement/call to make but I've got to agree with him - It could well happen if families in big numbers are struggling to feed or heat homes.
interesting times ahead for the countries' leaders.
if I look back on when we first started out - these rises would have had us readjusting in a big way financially.
so i can sort of understand people's possible financial troubles to come.
nobody wants to see civil unrest because that also becomes a cost to the taxpayer!https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/18224713/martin-lewis-civil-unrest-cost-living-crisis/