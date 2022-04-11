Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2022
Martin Lewis warns of civil unrest as he reveals
headset
« on: Today at 07:09:13 AM »
cost of living crisis could see trouble on the streets - it's a big statement/call to make but I've got to agree with him  - It could well happen if families in big numbers are struggling to feed or heat homes.


interesting times ahead for the countries' leaders.


if I look back on when we first started out - these rises would have had us readjusting in a big way financially.

so i can sort of understand people's possible financial troubles to come.

nobody wants to see civil unrest because that also becomes a cost to the taxpayer!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/18224713/martin-lewis-civil-unrest-cost-living-crisis/
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:35 PM »
There was wealth distribution upwards on a unprecedented, massive scale during Covid. Unless the various financial boffins in government find a way to stop them taking the piss, and distribute back down to the plebs, then the cost of living crisis isn't ending any time soon.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:54:39 PM »
Highly unlikely.

Only thing that would stir most people out of their stupor would be if the Saturday night TV was cancelled, alcohol was banned and the takeaways closed. Those three things seem to be all the working classes are interested in these days.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:19:02 PM »
They will be too busy watching Netflix.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:21:46 PM »
"They" ?

Or do you mean "We"?
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:51:07 PM »
Fucking hell. Fancy lads on a Boro board sneering at the working class.
