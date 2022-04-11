Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2022, 07:59:25 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Martin Lewis warns of civil unrest as he reveals  (Read 44 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 924


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:09:13 AM »
cost of living crisis could see trouble on the streets - it's a big statement/call to make but I've got to agree with him  - It could well happen if families in big numbers are struggling to feed or heat homes.


interesting times ahead for the countries' leaders.


if I look back on when we first started out - these rises would have had us readjusting in a big way financially.

so i can sort of understand people's possible financial troubles to come.

nobody wants to see civil unrest because that also becomes a cost to the taxpayer!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/18224713/martin-lewis-civil-unrest-cost-living-crisis/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 