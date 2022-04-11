headset

interesting times ahead for the countries' leaders.





if I look back on when we first started out - these rises would have had us readjusting in a big way financially.



so i can sort of understand people's possible financial troubles to come.



nobody wants to see civil unrest because that also becomes a cost to the taxpayer!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/18224713/martin-lewis-civil-unrest-cost-living-crisis/





