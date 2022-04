headset

Offline



Posts: 4 924





Posts: 4 924 Top kids charity where Cristiano Ronaldo « on: Today at 06:57:38 AM »



but what a twat he can be off the field now for the first either!!



I read a quote somewhere that made me chuckle - smashing that phone is not the only thing he has smashed in without consent



what atwat for smacking that out of the kid's hand the



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18226509/charity-cristiano-ronaldo-ambassador-distances/ I was always in the camp that Ronaldo was the best out of the two between him and Messi on the football fieldbut what a twat he can be off the field now for the first either!!I read a quote somewhere that made me chuckle - smashing that phone is not the only thing he has smashed in without consentwhat atwat for smacking that out of the kid's hand the Logged