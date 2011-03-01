Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 11, 2022, 04:14:35 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Operation London Bridge after Queens death
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Operation London Bridge after Queens death (Read 261 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 924
Operation London Bridge after Queens death
«
on:
Today
at 06:38:12 AM »
you just get the feeling the queen won't be with us much longer. Bells to ring across the UK to ring for an hour when she does eventually pass away
fingers crossed she lives to see the big 100. that is some milestone for any human being to live to.
extra holidays in June don't forget folks with the queen's celebrations.
GSTQ
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18222665/operation-london-bridge-queens-death-churches-across-britain/
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 575
Re: Operation London Bridge after Queens death
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:57:04 PM »
GSTQ
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 403
Re: Operation London Bridge after Queens death
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:13:03 PM »
I didn't vote for her!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 597
Re: Operation London Bridge after Queens death
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:08:16 PM »
To actually call someone your majesty
Fucks sake
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...