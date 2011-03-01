Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2022, 04:14:35 PM
Author Topic: Operation London Bridge after Queens death  (Read 261 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:38:12 AM »
you just get the feeling the queen won't be with us much longer. Bells to ring across the UK to ring for an hour when she does eventually pass away

fingers crossed she lives to see the big 100. that is some milestone for any human being to live to.

extra holidays in June don't forget folks with the queen's celebrations.

GSTQ monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18222665/operation-london-bridge-queens-death-churches-across-britain/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:57:04 PM »
GSTQ  :like:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:03 PM »
I didn't vote for her!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:08:16 PM »
To actually call someone your majesty  :alf: Fucks sake  BLM BLM BLM BLM :wanker:
