it looks like the rivelry with 'Sean Dyche' and Boro is to return next year. i wanted a big one down in leeds or everton but cant see it happening now. the current bottom 3 will go down now

forgot about that until they mentioned it on Sky .... Ben Gibson will enjoy today's win knowing he has probably fucked up Burnley's premier leagues survival - after hes disastrous time under Dyche at Burnley

Wouldn't right off Burnley just yet.From what I've seen of Gibson, we had their fucking eyes out