Author Topic: Norwich 2 up against Burnley  (Read 92 times)
« on: Today at 03:47:18 PM »
it looks like the rivelry with 'Sean Dyche' and Boro is to return next year.

i wanted a big one down in leeds or everton but cant see it happening now.


the current bottom 3 will go down now
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:53:00 PM »
forgot about that until they mentioned it on Sky .... Ben Gibson will enjoy today's win knowing he has probably fucked up Burnley's premier leagues survival - after hes disastrous time under Dyche at Burnley
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:17:20 PM »
Wouldn't right off Burnley just yet.

From what I've seen of Gibson, we had their fucking eyes out  :alf:
