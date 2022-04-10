Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 10, 2022, 09:03:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Norwich 2 up against Burnley
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Norwich 2 up against Burnley (Read 92 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 914
Norwich 2 up against Burnley
«
on:
Today
at 03:47:18 PM »
it looks like the rivelry with 'Sean Dyche' and Boro is to return next year.
i wanted a big one down in leeds or everton but cant see it happening now.
the current bottom 3 will go down now
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 914
Re: Norwich 2 up against Burnley
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:53:00 PM »
forgot about that until they mentioned it on Sky .... Ben Gibson will enjoy today's win knowing he has probably fucked up Burnley's premier leagues survival - after hes disastrous time under Dyche at Burnley
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 130
Re: Norwich 2 up against Burnley
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:17:20 PM »
Wouldn't right off Burnley just yet.
From what I've seen of Gibson, we had their fucking eyes out
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...