April 10, 2022, 03:45:59 PM
Author Topic: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee  (Read 107 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 10:13:19 AM »
What a joke!

"We earned a free kick on the edge of the area but the ref blew for full time!"  :wanker:

Oh yeah Wayne.....we'll just extend the match beyond it's regulation distance especially for you!  What a bellend!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:31:06 PM »
Pretty much looks like it's over bar the shouting after Reading's win yesterday, so looks like Derby will get their just desserts. Sadly looks like Reading won't, I'm just hoping for a sudden upturn in form from Barnsley or Peterborough to see justice done!
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:40 PM »
Reading LOST yesterday!  souey
