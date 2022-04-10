Squarewheelbike

Re: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:31:06 PM » Pretty much looks like it's over bar the shouting after Reading's win yesterday, so looks like Derby will get their just desserts. Sadly looks like Reading won't, I'm just hoping for a sudden upturn in form from Barnsley or Peterborough to see justice done!