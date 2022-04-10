Welcome,
April 10, 2022, 03:45:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Topic: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Squarewheelbike
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 469
Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
What a joke!
"We earned a free kick on the edge of the area but the ref blew for full time!"
Oh yeah Wayne.....we'll just extend the match beyond it's regulation distance especially for you! What a bellend!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 401
Re: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Pretty much looks like it's over bar the shouting after Reading's win yesterday, so looks like Derby will get their just desserts. Sadly looks like Reading won't, I'm just hoping for a sudden upturn in form from Barnsley or Peterborough to see justice done!
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 469
Re: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Reading LOST yesterday!
