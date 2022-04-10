Welcome,
April 10, 2022, 12:38:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Author
Topic: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 468
Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee
Today
at 10:13:19 AM »
What a joke!
"We earned a free kick on the edge of the area but the ref blew for full time!"
Oh yeah Wayne.....we'll just extend the match beyond it's regulation distance especially for you! What a bellend!
