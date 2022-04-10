Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Just heard Rooneys complaint about the referee  (Read 46 times)
What a joke!

"We earned a free kick on the edge of the area but the ref blew for full time!"  :wanker:

Oh yeah Wayne.....we'll just extend the match beyond it's regulation distance especially for you!  What a bellend!
