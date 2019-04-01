Welcome,
April 09, 2022, 11:32:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Same old problem.
Author
Topic: Same old problem. (Read 173 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Same old problem.
«
on:
Today
at 04:33:06 PM »
When they do create chances they cant take them. I think the playoffs are slipping away.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:35:30 PM »
Conceded when I was writing this post. Boro far too inconsistent.
kippers
Posts: 3 125
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:37:14 PM »
Need to be more direct. Stop getting into good positions then knocking it back ffs.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:37:43 PM »
Seems that without Jones they are virtually toothless.
kippers
Posts: 3 125
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:38:05 PM »
Connolly is a waste of fucking time
kippers
Posts: 3 125
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:39:50 PM »
They could just stand still and we still wouldn't score
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:40:51 PM »
A very bad week indeed. They have reverted to type. No way are they Prem contenders and they wont be next season either. Unless by some fecking miracle we find strikers who can hit the net. So much for the Wilder effect.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:43:38 PM »
And a half decent keeper would be nice.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:57:49 PM »
Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.
kippers
Posts: 3 125
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:10:47 PM »
We get in good positions, but the more you knock it about the more you increase the percentage of losing the ball. Start shooting ffs
El Capitan
Posts: 45 810
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:13:21 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 04:57:49 PM
Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 524
Infant Herpes
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:34:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 04:38:05 PM
Connolly is a waste of fucking time
He seems to try, but doesn't create chances, or take chances, or even get into positions to do so. He's a shit Paul Dickov.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 666
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:19:52 PM »
We miss Jones massively. If only we had another decent right wing back on the books.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 458
Re: Same old problem.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:21:17 PM »
With Jones in the team we can carry a threat. The opposition have to try and keep him out of the game. Something that is not easy for Chimpship defences. He drags players away from our midfield or front runners. Without him we are just a rather ordinary team. We have too many players who are inconsistent or lack real mental strength. Look at what happened at Barnsley for example. It was a shocking performance. I think the defeat to Fulham on Wednesday was a turning point. We really should have got something out of that game.Even their manager said so. I dont think we will win more than two of our remaining games. We also have a goalkeeper who is not good enough,loses concentration and makes calamitous mistakes. In my opinion Wilder should have replaced Lumley in Jan.Im afraid our season is just about over. Incidentally Forest could win the playoffs or even get an automatic place. If so they will be hammered next season and come straight back down just like Norwich this season. If by some miracle Boro do get into the playoffs and then amazingly win it,they will suffer the same fate.Finally Crooks gets far too many yellow cards.
