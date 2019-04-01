Bill Buxton

Re: Same old problem. « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:21:17 PM » With Jones in the team we can carry a threat. The opposition have to try and keep him out of the game. Something that is not easy for Chimpship defences. He drags players away from our midfield or front runners. Without him we are just a rather ordinary team. We have too many players who are inconsistent or lack real mental strength. Look at what happened at Barnsley for example. It was a shocking performance. I think the defeat to Fulham on Wednesday was a turning point. We really should have got something out of that game.Even their manager said so. I dont think we will win more than two of our remaining games. We also have a goalkeeper who is not good enough,loses concentration and makes calamitous mistakes. In my opinion Wilder should have replaced Lumley in Jan.Im afraid our season is just about over. Incidentally Forest could win the playoffs or even get an automatic place. If so they will be hammered next season and come straight back down just like Norwich this season. If by some miracle Boro do get into the playoffs and then amazingly win it,they will suffer the same fate.Finally Crooks gets far too many yellow cards.