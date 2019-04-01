Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2022, 11:32:22 PM
Author Topic: Same old problem.  (Read 173 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 04:33:06 PM »
When they do create chances they cant take them. I think the playoffs are slipping away.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:35:30 PM »
Conceded when I was writing this post. Boro far too inconsistent.
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:37:14 PM »
Need to be more direct. Stop getting into good positions then knocking it back ffs. 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:37:43 PM »
Seems that without Jones they are virtually toothless.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:05 PM »
Connolly is a waste of fucking time
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:50 PM »
They could just stand still and we still wouldn't score
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:40:51 PM »
A very bad week indeed. They have reverted to type. No way are they Prem contenders and they wont be next season either. Unless by some fecking miracle we find strikers who can hit the net. So much for the Wilder effect.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:43:38 PM »
And a half decent keeper would be nice.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:57:49 PM »
Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:10:47 PM »
We get in good positions, but the more you knock it about  the more you increase the percentage of losing the ball. Start shooting ffs
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:13:21 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:57:49 PM
Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.


 :alastair:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:34:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:38:05 PM
Connolly is a waste of fucking time

He seems to try, but doesn't create chances, or take chances, or even get into positions to do so. He's a shit Paul Dickov.
I know where you live
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:19:52 PM »
We miss Jones massively. If only we had another decent right wing back on the books.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:21:17 PM »
With Jones in the team we can carry a threat. The opposition have to try and keep him out of the game. Something that is not easy for Chimpship defences. He drags players away from our midfield or front runners. Without him we are just a rather ordinary team. We have too many players who are inconsistent or lack real mental strength. Look at what happened at Barnsley for example. It was a shocking performance. I think the defeat to Fulham on Wednesday was a turning point. We really should have got something out of that game.Even their manager said so. I dont think we will win more than two of our remaining games. We also have a goalkeeper who is not good enough,loses concentration and makes calamitous mistakes. In my opinion Wilder should have replaced Lumley in Jan.Im afraid our season is just about over. Incidentally Forest could win the playoffs or even get an automatic place. If so they will be hammered next season and come straight back down just like Norwich this season. If by some miracle Boro do get into the playoffs and then amazingly win it,they will suffer the same fate.Finally Crooks gets far too many yellow cards.
