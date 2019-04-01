Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 456 Same old problem. « on: Today at 04:33:06 PM » When they do create chances they cant take them. I think the playoffs are slipping away.

kippers

kippers
Posts: 3 125 Re: Same old problem. « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:37:14 PM » Need to be more direct. Stop getting into good positions then knocking it back ffs.

kippers

kippers
Posts: 3 125 Re: Same old problem. « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:50 PM » They could just stand still and we still wouldn't score

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 456 Re: Same old problem. « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:40:51 PM » A very bad week indeed. They have reverted to type. No way are they Prem contenders and they wont be next season either. Unless by some fecking miracle we find strikers who can hit the net. So much for the Wilder effect.

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 456 Re: Same old problem. « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:57:49 PM » Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.

kippers

kippers
Posts: 3 125 Re: Same old problem. « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:10:47 PM » We get in good positions, but the more you knock it about the more you increase the percentage of losing the ball. Start shooting ffs