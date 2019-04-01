Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Same old problem.  (Read 135 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 04:33:06 PM »
When they do create chances they cant take them. I think the playoffs are slipping away.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:35:30 PM »
Conceded when I was writing this post. Boro far too inconsistent.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:37:14 PM »
Need to be more direct. Stop getting into good positions then knocking it back ffs. 
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:37:43 PM »
Seems that without Jones they are virtually toothless.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:05 PM »
Connolly is a waste of fucking time
Logged
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:50 PM »
They could just stand still and we still wouldn't score
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:40:51 PM »
A very bad week indeed. They have reverted to type. No way are they Prem contenders and they wont be next season either. Unless by some fecking miracle we find strikers who can hit the net. So much for the Wilder effect.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:43:38 PM »
And a half decent keeper would be nice.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:57:49 PM »
Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:10:47 PM »
We get in good positions, but the more you knock it about  the more you increase the percentage of losing the ball. Start shooting ffs
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:13:21 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:57:49 PM
Im afraid under Wilder we have flattered to deceive. Our opponents just know that if they frustrate us we will eventually concede a stupid goal. We have been found out.Its as simple as that.


 :alastair:
Logged
Ollyboro
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:34:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:38:05 PM
Connolly is a waste of fucking time

He seems to try, but doesn't create chances, or take chances, or even get into positions to do so. He's a shit Paul Dickov.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:19:52 PM »
We miss Jones massively. If only we had another decent right wing back on the books.
Logged
