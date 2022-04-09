Welcome,
April 11, 2022, 07:34:43 PM
Neil Warnock officially announces his
Author
Topic: Neil Warnock officially announces his (Read 154 times)
Pigeon droppings
Neil Warnock officially announces his
retirement!
Some on here like to slate him, but even though he wasn't exactly successful at Boro, I wish him a happy wind down, and thanks for the effort!
Bernie
Re: Neil Warnock officially announces his
Wish him a long and happy retirement.
headset
Re: Neil Warnock officially announces his
He saved us from the drop.... I hope enjoy's his retirement..
kippers
Re: Neil Warnock officially announces his
Happy Retirement Neil.
Every clip I have seen of his 'management' (and there are plenty), he comes across as winging it.
