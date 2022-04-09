Welcome,
April 09, 2022, 01:54:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Neil Warnock officially announces his
Author
Topic: Neil Warnock officially announces his (Read 31 times)
Pigeon droppings
Neil Warnock officially announces his
Today
at 12:30:42 PM »
retirement!
Some on here like to slate him, but even though he wasn't exactly successful at Boro, I wish him a happy wind down, and thanks for the effort!
Bernie
Re: Neil Warnock officially announces his
Today
at 01:22:09 PM »
Wish him a long and happy retirement.
