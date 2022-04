headset

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/sad-violent-story-teesside-boy-23597593 a naughty read that about Boro's Hemlington estate.Boro has always been a naughty place with some game lads and naughty lads if you played in that world, but it was never really about tools around Boro back in the daytoo many plaggy gangsters tooled up now and the cops seem to have lost control of some estates.