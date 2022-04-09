headset

Offline



Posts: 4 907





Posts: 4 907 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 06:57:03 AM »



Headsets nags for the national first.



All 50p e/w.



Run Wild Fred

Good Boy Bobby

School Boy Hours.





Only 1 tricky treble this weekend though - coz headsets also going with a Merseyside tricky double !



Todays - Premier League £1 tricky treble - going for the big one - 3 draws.



Arsenal V Brighton - draw

Watford V Dirty Leeds - draw

Aston Villa V Tottenham - draw





Then for the weekend, Merseyside £1 tricky double



Ferry Cross The Mersey!!



Everton V Man Utd - home win.



Man City V Liverpool - away win.





Happy punting folks on Grand National Day. the weekend is with us - so it can only be one thing - time to take on the bookmakers !!!Headsets nags for the national first.All 50p e/w.Run Wild FredGood Boy BobbySchool Boy Hours.Only 1 tricky treble this weekend though - coz headsets also going with a Merseyside tricky double !Todays - Premier League £1 tricky treble - going for the big one - 3 draws.Arsenal V Brighton - drawWatford V Dirty Leeds - drawAston Villa V Tottenham - drawThen for the weekend, Merseyside £1 tricky doubleFerry Cross The Mersey!!Everton V Man Utd - home win.Man City V Liverpool - away win.Happy punting folks on Grand National Day. Logged