Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 165 times)
headset
Posts: 4 907


« on: Today at 06:57:03 AM »
the weekend is with us - so it can only be one thing - time to take on the bookmakers !!!

Headsets nags for the national first.

All 50p e/w.

Run Wild Fred
Good Boy Bobby
School Boy Hours.


Only 1 tricky treble this weekend though - coz headsets also going with a Merseyside tricky double !

Todays - Premier League £1 tricky treble - going for the big one - 3 draws.

Arsenal V Brighton - draw
Watford V Dirty Leeds - draw
Aston Villa V Tottenham - draw


Then for the weekend, Merseyside £1 tricky double

Ferry Cross The Mersey!!

Everton V Man Utd - home win.

Man City V Liverpool - away win.


Happy punting folks on Grand National Day. monkey
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 052


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:54 PM »
Boro
Forest
Rotherham
Bristol C
Sunderland ...draw


sadly am not going for the big MC , think Mcgree will play insted of him he is sadly out of form lately .....so the bet will be Paddy anytime todfay at 4s
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 400


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:08:51 PM »
Rotherham and Arsenal fecked up my Acca's!
