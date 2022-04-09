Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 36 times)
« on: Today at 06:57:03 AM »
the weekend is with us - so it can only be one thing - time to take on the bookmakers !!!

Headsets nags for the national first.

All 50p e/w.

Run Wild Fred
Good Boy Bobby
School Boy Hours.


Only 1 tricky treble this weekend though - coz headsets also going with a Merseyside tricky double !

Todays - Premier League £1 tricky treble - going for the big one - 3 draws.

Arsenal V Brighton - draw
Watford V Dirty Leeds - draw
Aston Villa V Tottenham - draw


Then for the weekend, Merseyside £1 tricky double

Ferry Cross The Mersey!!

Everton V Man Utd - home win.

Man City V Liverpool - away win.


Happy punting folks on Grand National Day. monkey
