April 10, 2022
Topic: Hull
Ollyboro
April 08, 2022, 09:58:51 PM
Apart from rugby league and that emu fisting Aussie wanker who used to interfere with Parky, what has Hull ever done for us?
5-2.
Robbso
Reply #1 on: April 08, 2022, 10:02:09 PM
Did they give us Andy Payton who was pint size flop
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: April 08, 2022, 10:14:29 PM
Ive got the ferry to Zeebrugge a few times 
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Reply #3 on: April 08, 2022, 10:47:06 PM
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
 6-1.
Robbso
Reply #4 on: April 08, 2022, 10:50:54 PM
They allowed scotty MacDonald to score a hatrick
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Reply #5 on: April 08, 2022, 10:54:33 PM
Fair enough. I hope we get battered.
El Capitan
Reply #6 on: April 08, 2022, 10:58:51 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on April 08, 2022, 10:47:06 PM
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
 6-1.

 monkey
Robbso
Reply #7 on: April 08, 2022, 10:59:08 PM
6 nowt Boro :mido:
headset
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:15:02 AM
we need the three points today..... to be fair to them they have a decent away record....I'm still expecting us to get the full three points though. An early goal could be key to making things a tad easier for us.


im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.

Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair


CMON BORO :mido:
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 08, 2022, 10:58:51 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on April 08, 2022, 10:47:06 PM
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
 6-1.

 monkey

They produced Dean Windass and Nick Barmby's wife, Randy Mandy!
Bill Buxton
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 AM
Havent lost their last five away games.
El Capitan
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 AM
 lost
Robbso
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 AM
Well theyll lose their 6th
Gingerpig
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 AM
twat them 3-0
Bill Buxton
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:12:10 PM
Lets hope so.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:47:57 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 10:51:30 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 08, 2022, 10:58:51 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on April 08, 2022, 10:47:06 PM
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
 6-1.

 monkey

They produced Dean Windass and Nick Barmby's wife, Randy Mandy!

Stand up if you've shagged Nick's wife. An entire stadium, including women, kids and pensioners stand up*

*Apart from Mark Page, who was busy knocking one out thinking about Barmby's future children.
Robbso
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:57:29 PM
Viv Anderson stood up straight away
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:14:58 PM
Viv was always upright for Mrs B.
Bill Buxton
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 PM
Always seem to beat us.
headset
Reply #19 on: Today at 03:39:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:21:54 PM
Always seem to beat us.


monkey

you need to jot up on your history bill - it's the first time they've beat us at the Riverside..................................mcl
headset
Reply #20 on: Today at 03:50:51 PM
I half expected us to lose next win at  Bournemouth so yesterday's loss sort of makes that game a must-win now IMO- to keep us on track for the playoffs....lose next Saturday and it will be pretty much game over for me bar the maths i suppose
Bill Buxton
Reply #21 on: Today at 03:54:32 PM
Cant see Boro getting more than two wins from the last six. 69 points total.
Bill Buxton
Reply #22 on: Today at 04:14:58 PM
Just done some checking. Our five strikers have scored a grand total of 12 goals between them this season. Jesus wept!!
kippers
Reply #23 on: Today at 05:12:01 PM
Do you include bit part Coburn in that count?
Needs to start now till end of the season.
Bill Buxton
Reply #24 on: Today at 05:28:40 PM
Included Coburn. The 12 total is league goals.
kippers
Reply #25 on: Today at 07:15:08 PM
What Coburn got? About 5?

Makes the others, bar Watmore, look like mugs.
Expensive mugs at that.
