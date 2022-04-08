Ollyboro



Hull « on: April 08, 2022, 09:58:51 PM » Apart from rugby league and that emu fisting Aussie wanker who used to interfere with Parky, what has Hull ever done for us?

5-2.

5-2.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #1 on: April 08, 2022, 10:02:09 PM » Did they give us Andy Payton who was pint size flop

El Capitan

Re: Hull « Reply #2 on: April 08, 2022, 10:14:29 PM » Ive got the ferry to Zeebrugge a few times

Ollyboro



Re: Hull « Reply #3 on: April 08, 2022, 10:47:06 PM » So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?

6-1.

6-1.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #4 on: April 08, 2022, 10:50:54 PM » They allowed scotty MacDonald to score a hatrick

Ollyboro



Re: Hull « Reply #5 on: April 08, 2022, 10:54:33 PM » Fair enough. I hope we get battered.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #7 on: April 08, 2022, 10:59:08 PM » 6 nowt Boro

headset

Posts: 4 914 Re: Hull « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:15:02 AM »





im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.



Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair





CMON BORO we need the three points today..... to be fair to them they have a decent away record....I'm still expecting us to get the full three points though. An early goal could be key to making things a tad easier for us.im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.

Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair

CMON BORO

Bill Buxton

Re: Hull « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 AM » Havent lost their last five away games.

El Capitan

Posts: 45 811 Re: Hull « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 AM » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 AM » Well theyll lose their 6th

Gingerpig

Re: Hull « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 AM » twat them 3-0

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:57:29 PM » Viv Anderson stood up straight away

Ollyboro



Re: Hull « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:14:58 PM » Viv was always upright for Mrs B.

Bill Buxton

Re: Hull « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 PM » Always seem to beat us.

headset

Re: Hull « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:50:51 PM » I half expected us to lose next win at Bournemouth so yesterday's loss sort of makes that game a must-win now IMO- to keep us on track for the playoffs....lose next Saturday and it will be pretty much game over for me bar the maths i suppose

Bill Buxton

Re: Hull « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:54:32 PM » Cant see Boro getting more than two wins from the last six. 69 points total.

Bill Buxton

Re: Hull « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:14:58 PM » Just done some checking. Our five strikers have scored a grand total of 12 goals between them this season. Jesus wept!!

kippers

Re: Hull « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:12:01 PM » Do you include bit part Coburn in that count?

Needs to start now till end of the season.

Needs to start now till end of the season. Logged