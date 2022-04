Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Hull « on: Yesterday at 09:58:51 PM » Apart from rugby league and that emu fisting Aussie wanker who used to interfere with Parky, what has Hull ever done for us?

5-2.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 PM » Did they give us Andy Payton who was pint size flop

El Capitan

Re: Hull « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 PM » Iíve got the ferry to Zeebrugge a few times

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Hull « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 PM » So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?

6-1.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 PM » They allowed scotty MacDonald to score a hatrick

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Hull « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 PM » Fair enough. I hope we get battered.

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 PM » 6 nowt Boro

headset

Re: Hull « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:15:02 AM »





im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.



Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair





CMON BORO we need the three points today..... to be fair to them they have a decent away record....I'm still expecting us to get the full three points though. An early goal could be key to making things a tad easier for us.
im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.
Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair
CMON BORO

Bill Buxton

Re: Hull « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:20:32 AM » Havenít lost their last five away games.

El Capitan

Re: Hull « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:27:44 AM »

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:46:43 AM » Well theyíll lose their 6th

Gingerpig

Re: Hull « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:59:40 AM » twat them 3-0

Robbso

Re: Hull « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:57:29 PM » Viv Anderson stood up straight away