headset

Offline



Posts: 4 907





Posts: 4 907 Re: Hull « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:15:02 AM »





im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.



Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair





CMON BORO we need the three points today..... to be fair to them they have a decent away record....I'm still expecting us to get the full three points though. An early goal could be key to making things a tad easier for us.im saying we will get that early goal and then go on to win it comfortably 3-0 Boro.Oh Wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnairCMON BORO Logged